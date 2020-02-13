Susan Michelle Haywood, most beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) Hall, passed from this mortal world to the reward she so richly deserved on February 9, 2020.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Susan Michelle Haywood will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Charlotte Memorial Gardens, 7632 Hood Road, Charlotte. The Reverend Doctor Bill Jeffries will preside.
In lieu of flowers, Tom requests that you donate to the . If you cannot decide, choose one of Susan's. They include , , Your local Humane Society, or The ASPCA. But mostly, give Love. Let your family, your friends, and those you touch in your daily life, know just how special, and how loved they are. There is no greater gift.
For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2020