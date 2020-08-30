Susan Millard

Susan Clark Millard CHARLOTTE - Susan Clark Millard, 62, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on August 19, 2020, after a five-year courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Rochester, NY on November 1, 1957, daughter of the late Walter and Marjorie Clark. Sue graduated from Wittenberg University where she met her husband Todd Millard, (formerly of Bexley, OH). Sue and Todd were happily married for 36 years and raised two daughters: Emily Elizabeth (25) and Laura Ann (22). She enjoyed quality time with family and friends, tennis, good books and all things Disney. Her gregarious personality and infectious laugh lit up a room. She loved life and life loved her back In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Breast Cancer charity of your choice
. A celebration of life for Sue will be scheduled at a later date.