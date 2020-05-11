Mrs. Susan Lee Nakamura, 62, of Waxhaw, NC, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born in Mullins, SC on November 27,1957. Susan is preceded in death by her father Jathen Lee.
During these times of limiting the numbers for social gatherings, the Nakamura Family respects your concerns of avoiding crowds, so they welcome you to stop by Gordon Funeral Service from 10:00am until 4:00pm on Monday, May 11, 2020 to pay your respects to avoid crowds.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Chapel, 1904 Lancaster Ave, Monroe, NC 28112. Burial will follow in Lakeland Memorial Park.
Susan was a Christian and a longtime member of Devonshire Baptist Church. She was a 1976 graduate of Garinger High School, and was a former employee of Union Hydraulics but retired to care for her 2 sons. Susan found great joy in caring for her great nephew Asher. She loved butterflies and spending time with her family.
Susan is survived by her mother Shirley Daniels Lee and her loving husband Donald Ray Nakamura, their children, Daniel Nakamura (Alecia) of Waxhaw, NC and Jathen Nakamura (Alexis) of Christansburg, VA, two brothers, Jathen Lee (Donna) of Monroe, NC and Johnny Lee (Melanie) of Lancaster, SC, two sisters, Gail Cole (Rick) of Clemmons, NC and Brenda Mayberry (Dale) of Mint Hill, NC and grandchild, Ahmya Nakamura, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 11, 2020.