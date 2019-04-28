Susan (McInnis) Robinson was born in Winston-Salem, NC on June 18, 1946 and passed away April 25, 2019 in Stanley, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Doris McInnis, sister- Mary Nell (McInnis) Hailey and her husband - John Robinson.
She is survived by sisters: Camilla Cash (Tom), LuEllen Lawson (Tim); brothers: Greg McInnis, Jeff McInnis (Lisa), Talmadge McInnis (Christy) and Bottie the cat.
Susan retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Charlotte and graduated from the N.C. School of the Deaf in Morganton, NC.
The family asks that any donations be given to your local animal shelter.
Services will be scheduled at a later date by the family.
Condolences and fond memories of Susan may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 28, 2019