Susan Seery Robertson, 75, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on January 4, 2020,
at Gordon Hospice House, Statesville. She was born June 1, 1944 in Waterbury, CT to the late Margaret Heaney Seery. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, Jack Seery and sister, Denise Seery.
Susan is survived by her husband, James Robertson; children, Melissa (David) Conklin and Neil (Joy) Robertson; sister, Diane Thibodeau; brothers, Christopher (Jennifer) Sechow and Stephen (Debra) Sechow; brother-in-law, Bill Thibodeau; sister-in-law, Susan Seery; grandchildren, Melanie Conklin, Trevor Conklin and Samantha Robertson and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials made be made to YMCA Miracle League, Attn: Emily Brown, 8100 Old Mallard Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262, to support accessible baseball for special needs children and adults or Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Robertson family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 6, 2020