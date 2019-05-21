Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Sharon (Hall) Edmiston. View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 270 Armory Rd North Wilkesboro , NC 28659 (336)-838-3178 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Susan Sharon Hall Edmiston, age 64 of North Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Wilkes Senior Village.



Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Beaver Creek Baptist Church with Rev. James Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service at the church.



Mrs. Edmiston was born January 2, 1955 in Caldwell County to John McKinley and Barbara Edmiston Hall. She retired from Lowes Call Center. Mrs. Edmiston was a devoted church member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church. Susan was a loving grandmother and loved to travel the world.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Ralph Andrew Edmiston, Jr.



She is survived by three step sons; Bryan Edmiston and Ryan Edmiston both of Charlotte and Joseph Edmiston and wife Meagan of North Wilkesboro, a step grandson; Christopher Edmiston of North Wilkesboro, two brothers; John M. Hall, Jr and wife Kathy of Conover and Joel L. Hall and wife Lee Anne of Weddington, three nephews; Chris Hall and wife Lea, Jason Bolick and wife Callie and Austin Hall, Aunts and Uncles; Steve and Polly Edmiston of Lenoir, Gene and Janet Pennell of Charlotte, John and Judy Nemath of Marrieta, GA and numerous cousins.



Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the c/o Annette Battle PO Box 9 North Wilkesboro, CN 28659.



Online condolences may be made at

Mrs. Susan Sharon Hall Edmiston, age 64 of North Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Wilkes Senior Village.Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Beaver Creek Baptist Church with Rev. James Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 prior to the service at the church.Mrs. Edmiston was born January 2, 1955 in Caldwell County to John McKinley and Barbara Edmiston Hall. She retired from Lowes Call Center. Mrs. Edmiston was a devoted church member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church. Susan was a loving grandmother and loved to travel the world.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Ralph Andrew Edmiston, Jr.She is survived by three step sons; Bryan Edmiston and Ryan Edmiston both of Charlotte and Joseph Edmiston and wife Meagan of North Wilkesboro, a step grandson; Christopher Edmiston of North Wilkesboro, two brothers; John M. Hall, Jr and wife Kathy of Conover and Joel L. Hall and wife Lee Anne of Weddington, three nephews; Chris Hall and wife Lea, Jason Bolick and wife Callie and Austin Hall, Aunts and Uncles; Steve and Polly Edmiston of Lenoir, Gene and Janet Pennell of Charlotte, John and Judy Nemath of Marrieta, GA and numerous cousins.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the c/o Annette Battle PO Box 9 North Wilkesboro, CN 28659.Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.