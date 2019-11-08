Susan Louise Smith CHARLOTTE - Susan Louise Smith, 65, of Bronxville, NY was born on January 25, 1954, and passed November 2, 2019, in Charlotte, NC at her home surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Audrey Smith, she is survived by her brother Robert Smith, her ex-husband Charles Arent, her two sons Greg and Matt, her daughter-in-law Sasha and her two beloved grandchildren Andrew and Adam. She served as a social worker in Charlotte for 15 years and it was her passion to help people. A memorial service for Susan Smith will be held November 10th, at 11am - 1pm at Pineville Lake Park. In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to Levine Children's Hospital. Messages can be left at www.bostonsmortuary.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2019