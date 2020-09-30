1/1
Susan Terese "Sue" McCloskey
1941 - 2020
Sue McCloskey, 78, of Fort Mill, SC peacefully joined her Lord in Heaven on September 20, 2020. Her lifelong strength and spirit was demonstrated in her courageous battle with uterine cancer, which she conquered this day. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Sue was born in Teaneck, NJ on November 25, 1941

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alive Again Ministries/Fred Reid Japan, 14401 Old Cutler Road, Palmetto Bay, FL 33158 or donate on-line at (https://www.alive-again.org/japan). Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial service will be held at Palmetto Funeral Home in Fort Mill, SC, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM for family and friends. For viewing the full obituary and to add condolences, please visit the web site of Palmetto Funeral Home (www.palmettofh.com).

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Palmetto Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
