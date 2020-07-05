Susan Ward Eastridge ASHEVILLE- Susan Ward Eastridge passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, in Asheville, NC. She was a deeply driven, curious, and brave woman who persevered through the most difficult challenges with a sense of humor was infectious. Ahead of her time in many ways, she will live in the hearts of everyone that loved her. Following her graduation from high school, Susan pursued and earned a B.S. in Education from Miami University. There she met her first husband and they moved to Indianapolis, IN, where she taught elementary school and raised two daughters. Not long after moving to be closer to her family in North Carolina, Susan decided to make a career shift. She graduated from Queens College with a Certificate of Distinction in Paralegal studies in 1991. Then, in 1996, she married her dear husband, William (Bill) Emil Eastridge. Eventually, Susan helped to run the precision machining business that Bill founded and then cared for him for several years until he passed in 2007. While they were together, they laughed often, traveled near and far, collected art, and built a home in Charlotte, NC. There they welcomed family and friends and she cultivated a beautiful, ever changing, flower garden. Susan found happiness in many ways over the years, but one of her greatest joys was making memories with her grandson. Born Aug 31, 1949 in Middletown, OH, Susan was the daughter of Ruby Frances Clark (1921-1981) and Chester Earl Ward (1924-2009). She is survived by her siblings, Pamela Wollan, Penelope Humphrey, Gabrielle Del Pino, Emery Ward, and Elliot (Scott) Ward. Her two daughters, Lindsey Clark Frallic and Ashley Ward Walker, continue to carry her memory and spirit, as do Ashley's husband, John Pal, and their son Tahj Micai. The family extends their deep gratitude to the staff of Arbor Terrace of Asheville and Four Seasons Hospice Care, as well as the friends and relations who supported Susan and her family in her final years. No memorial service will be held, per Susan's wishes, but the family encourages anyone who would like to make a gift in her memory to do so with the Four Seasons Foundation or the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina.



