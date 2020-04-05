Susan Wirz Laney, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at her home on March 31, 2020. She is survived by countless friends and family, and her proudest accomplishments: her son, Scott (39) of Atlanta, GA, and daughter, Ann (33), of Charlotte.
A gifted educator, teaching was Susan's passion and life's work. Her legacy will live on through the impact she had on students, faculty, and families alike over the course of her 40+ year teaching career. Additionally, Susan was a known dog-lover and an avid runner, rarely missing a day on the track or trail. She will be remembered for her striking white hair, quick wit, impeccable taste, and beautiful smile.
A celebration of Susan's life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Susan Laney Memorial Fund at GoFundMe.com/f/Susan-Laney-Memorial-Fund.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020