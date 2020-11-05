1/1
Sybil Cudd
1936 - 2020
Sybil Cudd
September 28, 1936 - November 3, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - On November 3, 2020, Sybil Hill Cudd, loving mother, sister, and caregiver, passed away at the age of 84 at Asbury Health and Rehabilitation Center at Aldersgate in Charlotte. Sybil married Jerry Dean Cudd in 1958 and raised one son, Jeffrey Scott Cudd of Gastonia. A graveside funeral service will be held at Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery; 382 Sandy Springs Road; Rutherfordton North Carolina on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am. Masks and social distancing are requested. A guest register at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McMahan's Funeral Home
249 South Main
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 287-4715
