Sybil Cudd
September 28, 1936 - November 3, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - On November 3, 2020, Sybil Hill Cudd, loving mother, sister, and caregiver, passed away at the age of 84 at Asbury Health and Rehabilitation Center at Aldersgate in Charlotte. Sybil married Jerry Dean Cudd in 1958 and raised one son, Jeffrey Scott Cudd of Gastonia. A graveside funeral service will be held at Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery; 382 Sandy Springs Road; Rutherfordton North Carolina on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am. Masks and social distancing are requested. A guest register at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com
.