On October 27, 2019, Sybil Lineberger Eurey, embarked on her new life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A journey she had prepared for throughout her life.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Rhyne Heights United Methodist Church with Rev. Avery White officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The body will lie in state for thirty minutes prior to the service. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Warlick Funeral Home. At all other times, the family will be at the home.



Sybil was born May 19, 1929, to the late Leonard Lineberger and Knoxie Scronce Lineberger. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Lineberger, and a sister, Shirlee McLean. She was a dedicated member of Rhyne Heights United Methodist Church where she served in many ways. She was a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and was active in the United Methodist Women. But it was through her ministry as choir director that Sybil made her biggest impact. She spent countless hours selecting, learning, and preparing anthems and cantatas in order to spread God's word through song. She had a beautiful voice and, in addition to singing at her church, she also sang in the Community Chorus, as well as The Singing Christmas Tree. Sybil was also active in her community and served the Red Cross by working at Bloodmobiles for many years. She helped organize Cub Pack 74 and served as a Den Leader. She opened her home to Hispanic newcomers in order to teach them English. She had a kind and generous soul, and was always willing to help others no matter what. Sybil was always faithful and loyal to her Lord, her church, her family, and her friends. She dedicated herself to being a good wife, mother, and homemaker. Her favorite hobbies were music and tending her many flower gardens. Sybil will be greatly missed by us, but we know that she is finally home.



Those remaining here include her husband of 72 years, Charles W. Eurey of the home; her children, Charles Eurey, Jr. (Pat Taylor) of Morganton, Edward A. Eurey (Judy) of Morganton, Elizabeth E. Zorn (Bradley) of Charlotte, Susan A. Wiggins (Ken) of Marathon, FL, James R. Eurey (Susan) of Crouse; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; her sister, Winnon Cashion of Lincolnton; and special companion and friend, Sandra Kiser.



Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, PO Box 1838, Lincolnton, NC 28093, or to Rhyne Heights United Methodist Church, Storehouse Fund, 520 S. Madison Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.



Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Eurey family.

