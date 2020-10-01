Sylvester Brevard Brown, 79, departed this life on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was the son of the late Rev. Samuel Boyce Brown and the late Laura Alexander Brown. He married Annie Sherrill Emehel on September 13, 1980.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Emehel Brown; four Sons: Perry Brown, Clement (Shawana) Emehel, Johneric (Toni) Emehel and Terry Emehel; nine grandchildren: Tressica Wallace, Jessica (Theodore) Wallace, Paris Brown, Xavier Brown, Chloe Emehel, Bryson Emehel, Madison Emehel, Morgan Emehel and Grace Emehel and three great grandchildren: Isaiah Wallace, Brie Wallace and Langston Wallace.
Public Viewing:
A public viewing will be live-streamed via the New Friendship Presbyterian Church's (Huntersville NC) Facebook page on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 2:00PM - 4:00PM at New Friendship Presbyterian Church, 510 N. Old Statesville Road, Huntersville NC 28078. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or face covering is required by the family for your safety. Also, please maintain the recommended 6-feet social distancing guidelines as you walk through.
Funeral Service:
A small private service will be held for the immediate family, only. This service will be live-streamed for the public via the New Friendship Presbyterian Church's (Huntersville NC) Facebook page on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00PM.
Expressions of Sympathy:
Please send your expressions of sympathy to: Mrs. Annie E. Brown, P.O. Box 755, Huntersville NC 28070.
Flowers:
In lieu of flowers the family wishes that memorial contributions be made to The Society of St. Andrews, where Sylvester Brown served for over eight years making a difference to end hunger. Contributions dedicated in his name may be mailed to P.O. Box 25081, Durham NC 27702 or made online at www.endhunger.org
To view the complete obituary and leave the family your condolences, please visit www.ebonyandwhitesfuneralservice.com
