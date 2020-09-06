Sylvia Newson Dalton, 89, of Charlotte passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A native of Charlotte, she was born on March 15, 1931 to the late Henry Goodall Newson and Miriam Peyton Carter. She attended Charlotte city schools, Charlotte Country Day and St. Mary's School in Raleigh. Sylvia also attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later received her teaching degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. In 1950 she married Parks H. Dalton, Jr. They were married for fifty-two years until his death in 2004.
Sylvia was a long-time member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, the Charlotte Country Club and the Charlotte Debutante Club. She was a member and active volunteer for the Junior League of Charlotte, the Mint Museum Auxiliary and served on the Girl Scouts of America board. She was an accomplished gardener who was a member of the Charlotte Garden Club. Her garden was featured on the Mint Museum and Wing Haven tours.
Sylvia is survived by her children, David Parks Dalton of Tucson, Arizona and Elizabeth Dalton Neale and her husband, R. Lee Neale, Sr. of Charlotte; grandchildren, Henry Dalton Neale and his wife, Marcy, Royal Lee Neale, Jr. and Margaret Carter Neale; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Evelyn Neale and Jack Dalton Neale. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Charles O. Dalton and sister-in-law, Susanna Dalton.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff at the Stewart Health Center of the Cypress of Charlotte especially Shantel Beathea and Tammy Geary.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery, 700 W. 6th Street in Charlotte.
Memorials may be made to Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Place, Charlotte, NC 28207 or St. Mary's School, 900 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
