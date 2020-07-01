Sylvia Harris Boggs
1942 - 2020
Sylvia Harris Boggs of Charlotte, NC walked into the glory of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Sunday, June 28, 2020. Sylvia was born in Robbins, NC on May 12, 1942, to the late Rev. Reid R. and Vera Harris.

A 51-year veteran of Mary Kay Cosmetics, Sylvia took great joy in working to develop women personally and professionally. Sylvia's accomplishments in Mary Kay were many, among them she earned 22 pink Cadillacs and was named a National Miss Go Give, a true honor in Mary Kay. In 2009, Sylvia led her unit to the top, earning status as the number 1 unit.

Beyond her love and passion for her Mary Kay career and the opportunity to work with women from all walks of life, Sylvia loved speaking to women's groups with the goal to help each of them develop a positive self-image and a strong character. Thousands of men and women were touched by her life.

Sylvia's favorite quotes were, "The speed of the leader is the speed of the gang," and "You become like those with whom you associate." She lived every day of her life according to Psalm 118:24, "This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it."

Sylvia and her late husband, Ronald E. Boggs lived in Charlotte and attended First Baptist Church in Matthews. She is survived by her son, Christopher J. Boggs, his wife Suzanne and their daughters, Taylor and Emma.

A memorial service is planned for Thursday, July 2 in the Worship Center of Northside Baptist Church, Interstate 85/Sugar Creek Exit, Charlotte, NC. Visitors will be greeted beginning at 1:00 and the service begins at 2:00. A graveside service will be held immediately following the memorial service at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens off Sugar Creek Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sylvia's honor to Mary Kay Charitable Foundation.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
