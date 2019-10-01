Ms. Neal died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Alexander Funeral Home located at 1424 Statesville Ave. Viewing will start at 11 AM and the service will start at 12 PM. Ms. Neal was a loving and caring woman. She was very compassionate about helping others and she love the Lord. Survivors include her son Richard D. Neal Jr.(Adrienne) and daughter Tracy Neal Thomas (Adrian) and 9 grandchildren.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2019