Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Rutledge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia June Page Rutledge CHARLOTTE - Sylvia June Page Rutledge died at home surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019. She was born in Sellers, South Carolina to Nell Sellers and John Keith Page, and was the last of three children preceded in death by John (Jack) Keith Page III and Sylvia Jean Page Vereen. June worked as an executive assistant for over 20 years at Kinderfoto International and then as assistant to the President at Murray Distributing. In both positions she was widely cherished for her organizational skills and her clever wit. June was also preceded in death by her ex-husband Jerry Ward Rutledge and is survived by her two daughters Jerry Page Rutledge and Jodi Kay Rutledge Harrison, and her five grandchildren Elias Gabriel Bingham, Emma Page Bingham, Christina Page Harrison Schoolman and spouse Zachary Richard Schoolman, Paula Nicole Harrison, and Samantha June Harrison. A celebration of her life will be held at Park Road Baptist Church followed by a private reception for family and friends. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Sylvia June Page Rutledge CHARLOTTE - Sylvia June Page Rutledge died at home surrounded by her loving family on June 28, 2019. She was born in Sellers, South Carolina to Nell Sellers and John Keith Page, and was the last of three children preceded in death by John (Jack) Keith Page III and Sylvia Jean Page Vereen. June worked as an executive assistant for over 20 years at Kinderfoto International and then as assistant to the President at Murray Distributing. In both positions she was widely cherished for her organizational skills and her clever wit. June was also preceded in death by her ex-husband Jerry Ward Rutledge and is survived by her two daughters Jerry Page Rutledge and Jodi Kay Rutledge Harrison, and her five grandchildren Elias Gabriel Bingham, Emma Page Bingham, Christina Page Harrison Schoolman and spouse Zachary Richard Schoolman, Paula Nicole Harrison, and Samantha June Harrison. A celebration of her life will be held at Park Road Baptist Church followed by a private reception for family and friends. Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Park Road Baptist Church, 3900 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close