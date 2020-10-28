1/
Tamara Von Eberhardt
1945 - 2020
Tamara Von Eberhardt
July 24, 1945 - October 26, 2020
Concord , North Carolina - Tamara Von Eberhardt, 75 of Concord, formerly of Charlotte, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Concord Place Assisted Living.
Funeral service will be 3:00pm Friday, at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, officiated by Jeremy Hyde. The Eberhardt family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be in the Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Tamara was born July 24, 1945 in Cabarrus County, daughter of the late Julius Eberhardt and Maude Voncannon Eberhardt. She was a retired nurse for Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte. She enjoyed trips to the beach and dancing. She was preceded in death by a brother Maura J. Eberahrdt.
She is survived by a brother, Barry Eberhardt and wife Vasser of Mint Hill; sister, Mary Lou Lindsey of Cary; two nieces and three nephews and many grandnieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.
Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is serving the Eberhardt family. Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
Gordon Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Gordon Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
(704) 436-9915
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
