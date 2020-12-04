1/1
Tamara Y. Willis
1959 - 2020
November 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Tamara was born September 15, 1959 in Winston-Salem, NC and had been a resident of Charlotte, NC for the past 20 years. With a desire to be closer to her beloved mother, Tamara moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina and pursued a Masters degree in Education/Special Education from Salem College (2000). She then began teaching at Northridge Middle School in Charlotte, NC, where she would serve that community for the next 20 years. Tamara is survived by her brother, Craig (Jennifer) Willis; nieces Jilian, Kira, and Jenna; nephew, Lucas Willis, of Halfmoon , NY. Her parents, James Henry Willis and Yvonne Bacote Willis, have preceded her in death. "Love never dies". Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
I will miss you, but I'll remember you walking down the street and my mom stopped and asked if you wanted a ride and you said it was a beautiful day to walk. I love you Nicholas McCanna
Nicholas McCanna
Student
December 3, 2020
Tamara was a beautiful and a special person. She was wonderful to our son, he really loved working her. She could always make someone smile. She will be greatly missed.
Tricia Mccanna
Friend
December 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tricia McCanna
Student
