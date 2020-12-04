Tamara Y. Willis
November 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Tamara was born September 15, 1959 in Winston-Salem, NC and had been a resident of Charlotte, NC for the past 20 years. With a desire to be closer to her beloved mother, Tamara moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina and pursued a Masters degree in Education/Special Education from Salem College (2000). She then began teaching at Northridge Middle School in Charlotte, NC, where she would serve that community for the next 20 years. Tamara is survived by her brother, Craig (Jennifer) Willis; nieces Jilian, Kira, and Jenna; nephew, Lucas Willis, of Halfmoon , NY. Her parents, James Henry Willis and Yvonne Bacote Willis, have preceded her in death. "Love never dies".