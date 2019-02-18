Ms. Tameka Davis age 43 passed away on February 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at the United House of Prayer, 2321 Beatties Ford Rd., visitation 11:00am; celebration 12:00 noon. Rosadale Funeral-Cremation/W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel entrusted. "A Service of Beauty"
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 18, 2019