Tammy Darlene Peak, age 52 of Monroe, NC passed away on Saturday the thirtieth of March 2019. Tammy was visiting her ill mother Brenda White Wall who passed away on Sunday the thirty first of March 2019. Tammy was born in Charlotte, NC on the twentieth of May 1966 to the late Ervin Olin Mathis and Brenda White Wall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Ervin Phelps. Survivors include her loving husband, Ronald Lee Peak, Jr. of Monroe, NC; her step-father, Larry Wall of Sunset Harbor, NC; a daughter, Christie Helms and significant other Stephen Moore of Matthews, NC; a daughter-in-law, Gina Marie Helms of Rock Hill, SC; two sisters, Rhonda McCall and husband Eric of Bolivia, NC, Liza Lawson and husband Joe of Maiden, NC; grandchildren, Dexter Charles Moore, Natalie Marie Helms, and Aiden Plyler.Funeral services will be conducted along with those of her mother at two o'clock in the afternoon on Friday the fifth of April 2019 in the Lowe-Needo Funeral Home, Matthews, NC.The families will receive friends from noon until two o'clock in the afternoon at the funeral home at 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, NC.

