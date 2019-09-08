Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tat Kleckley. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Send Flowers Obituary

Tat, 90, of Charlotte, NC, died at home on September 6, 2019 surrounded by family.



Tat was born in Chester, SC, daughter of Orion Holmes Harden and Jane Cornelia Hope Harden. She was raised with love from age three by Samuel Hall Harden and Hattie Yarborough Harden after the deaths of her parents.



Tat graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. in Commerce from Winthrop College in 1949. At Winthrop she was elected president of the Student Senate, named a member of the Senior Order, and chosen for Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges.



On September 17, 1949, she married the love of her life, Tolly Kleckley. She was employed briefly outside the home before her true-calling of raising her family began.



Always putting others first, Tat gave her all to her family and anyone she considered to be an adopted member-of which there were many. Accepting our weaknesses and celebrating our strengths, her happiest times were when surrounded by her family.



Tat's love of life included her family, friends, gardening, devotion to church, faith in God, and traveling. Volunteer work included supporting her children in sports, school and clubs, her church office duties at St. Mark's and her many years as a Hospital Auxiliary Member at Presbyterian Hospital. She never shied away from trying new things from parasailing in Acapulco to riding a camel in Morocco to donning a shower cap, fish earrings and swimsuit to be the target of water balloons thrown by her beloved grandchildren. Raised as a Clemson Tiger, she became a devoted USC Gamecock fan when she married Tolly.



Tat was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Ptolemy Benoit Kleckley and by her sisters, Allison Harden Boyd and Margaret Harden Andrews.



She is survived by her son, Walter O. Kleckley, his wife and daughter-in-love Susan of Durham, NC and grandson, Robert Kleckley of Lexington, VA; son, Samuel H. Kleckley, his wife and daughter-in-love Jeri, granddaughter, Jennifer Kleckley Cain and her husband Chris, and grandson, Samuel Kleckley of Greenville SC; and daughter, Jane Kleckley Schuler and her husband and son-in-love Mark Schuler of Mount Pleasant, SC.



Tat is also survived by many loving and devoted nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



A service to honor Tat's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11th, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1001 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28207, with committal to immediately follow in the church columbarium. The family will greet friends following the service.



A reception for family and friends will be held at The Cypress of Charlotte Club House, 3442 Cypress Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210 at 3:00 pm. following the service at the church.



The family would like to thank Charlotte Palliative & Hospice Care, Cypress Home Care, and Dr. Debbie Gazzuolo for their support, as well as her many caregivers, especially Kim Wiggins.



Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or a .



Condolences may be offered at





