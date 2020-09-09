1/1
Ted A. Bolick
1935 - 2020
Ted A. Bolick passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord on September 3, 2020. He was born in Hudson, NC on February 9, 1938 to Arnold and Ruth Bolick and was one of nine children.

Ted graduated from Hudson High School in 1956 and UNC-Chapel Hill in 1960. After graduating, Ted served his country in the Army Reserves and worked with Armstrong Corporation in Little Rock, AR and Fagan Electric in Denver, CO. In 1967, he returned to Charlotte to work for NCNB (now Bank of America), rising to President of NCNB Trust Company of Florida. In the early 1980's, he returned to Charlotte where he worked for Heinrich Financial for 25 years until his retirement.

Ted was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Ward and Larry, and his sister Helen.

Ted is survived by his wife, Sylvia; children, Kim Prann (Rich), Amy Pate (Joe) and Beth Willis (Byron); grandchildren, Logan and Maren Prann, Abby and Caroline Pate, Bailey Willis; brothers, Dennis, Dale and Gary; sisters, Hilda Bumgardner and Wanda Arrington; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was an active member of First Baptist Matthews where he served in many capacities. He loved traveling, a round of golf, a good joke, his family, friends and the Lord.

The family would like to thank all of those who cared for Ted over the years, especially his church family who spent many hours loving on him through visits, meals and prayer.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12 at 11am from the graveside at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Matthews, 185 S. Trade St, Matthews, NC 28105.

Online condolences may be made to www.gordonfuneralservice.com. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Bolick family.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC 28112
(704) 283-8141
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
