Ted A. Auville MILLERS CREEK - Ted A. Auville of Millers Creek, NC, beloved son of Jacqueline Wine Auville and the late Calvin Auville, passed peacefully to his heavenly home on March 13, 2019, at the age of 70. Ted, "Teddy", was born March 25, 1948, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. As a youngster, he grew to love the Shenandoah Valley farm community where he thrived. He spent the days of his youth playing sports and enjoying nature. He later moved with his family to Charlotte, North Carolina where he graduated from South Mecklenburg High School. He followed his father's vocation and received a degree from the Textile Technology Center in Belmont, North Carolina. His 30 year career ended at the Celanese Corporation where he retired. Following his retirement from textiles, he moved to his beloved mountain home in Millers Creek. There he began a new career adventure as a long distance truck driver so that he could see the country. During this time, he met his wife, Carolyn, who joined him in driving long distance across the U.S. Ted is survived by his wife of 18 years, Carolyn Rash Auville; his sons, Stewart Auville (Victor), of West Palm Beach, FL, and Scott Auville (Wendy) and grandchildren, Cameron and Katie Auville, of Charlotte, NC; his mother, Jackie Auville of Charlotte, NC, his sisters, Joy Auville of Apex, NC and Jill Carraway (Danny) of Greenville, NC, along with his nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog of 16 years, Sugar. At his request, no service will be held. His ashes will be buried in the Desert Garden at his home. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro. Donations may be sent to the Cancer Research Institute, National Headquarters, 29 Broadway, 4th Floor, New York, NY, 10006-3111 or at

180 Sparta Road

North Wilkesboro , NC 28659

