James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004

Mr. Ted Richard Mills, 81, of Cornelius passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Ted was a native of Charlotte, NC and moved to Mooresville, NC for retirement. He was an alumni of West Mecklenburg High School. While he was in high school he became an Eagle Scout. Out of High School Ted joined the Air Force. Following his service he was a Boy Scout Master, District Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of Mecklenburg County, Owner/President of Spring Service and Alignment Company, President of Spring Service Association, a founding member of the Lake Norman Shrine Club. After retirement Ted and his wife enjoyed traveling the Country in their motor home and spending time with family and friends. They were members of Trinity Baptist Church.



Mr. Mills is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Mills, their daughters; Sabrina Fesperman (David) of Mooresville, NC, Kim Ardjewski (Eric) of Shippensburg, PA, grandchildren; John (Kelly) Fesperman, Erica (Matthew) Volk, Michael (Courtney) Fesperman, Meghan Carr (AJ); great grand children; Connor, Cooper, Noah, and Luke.



Funeral Services will be held at Noon Saturday, May 11 at James Funeral Home of Huntersville. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Above and Beyond Ministries, 19837 South Main St., Cornelius, NC 28031 and/or Trinity Baptist Church building fund, 221 Ervin Rd., Mooresville, NC 28117.



