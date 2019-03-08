Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Louise Zografos. View Sign

Teresa Louise Zografos, of Mint Hill, NC, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019, at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. She was 60 years old.



Teresa was born on August 22, 1958 in Savannah, Georgia. She was the eldest daughter of the late Earl Timothy Wainwright and Mary Louise Sims Elkins. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Tim Wainwright. Teresa was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and her personal favorite role, "Granny Gru". She was very strong in her faith and loved Jesus.



She is survived by her husband and best friend, Theo Zografos, her children, Katherine Zografos and Tiffany Walling and husband, Jonathan, her grandchildren Jack and Fallon Walling, her siblings, Tonya Bramlett and family, Buddy Wainwright and family, Trina Walker and family, Bo Wainwright and family, in addition to many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.



Funeral services will be 12:00 Noon on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Wilson Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the funeral in Sunset Memory Gardens.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





