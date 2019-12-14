Teresa Lynn Ownbey (Dillard) of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully in the arms of her children on the night of December 8, 2019. She loved riding her horse (Honey), her sheepdog (Skippy), the sounds of Neil Young, and was especially proud of her Native American heritage. She was funny, strong in her faith, and had so much love to give. As a long time employee of the Charlotte Observer, she was known for her tireless work ethic and always had a cup of coffee nearby.



She is survived by her 3 children: Leah, Rachel and Eli, and her 4 grandchildren: Kaden, Landon, Maple and Jett.



The family will hold a private memorial service in February.

