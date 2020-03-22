Mrs. Sneed, 54, passed away on March 19, 2020.
She was born on December 3, 1965 in Monroe to Patricia Ann Starnes and the late Sorris J Lee Helms.
Teresa was an accountant and tax preparer for Emily Sneed CPA for 32 years. She loved to travel and spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, daughter, mother and 'Maw Maw'.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Timothy Sneed; children, Marrissa Sneed Nelson (Maurice) and Richard Thomas Sneed (Jennifer); siblings Johnny Helms and Kimberly Cumber; grandchildren, Mackenzie Grace Nelson, Mackenna Emily-Marie Nelson, Maverick Emmett Bentlee Nelson, Maven Rose Nelson, Atticus Benjamin John Sneed and Wesley Oliver Thomas Sneed and all of Monroe.
Due to the National Health crisis and 100 people gathering limit, please feel free to drop by Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel today, March 22nd, between 11am-12:30pm and allow the space for those wishing to attend the ceremony beginning at 1pm to arrive at 12:30pm. Burial to follow at Lakeland Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice House of Union County.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Indian Trail Chapel. An online condolence and guest registry is available at www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 22, 2020