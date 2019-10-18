Guest Book View Sign Service Information McFarland Funeral Chapel - Tryon 54 McFarland Drive Hwy. 108 Tryon , NC 28782 (828)-859-9341 Send Flowers Obituary





Terry was born in Greenville, SC, October 20, 1935, son of Carlton Terrence Wise and Miriam Sturkey Wise. As a teenager, his work in a camera shop led to his lifelong passion for photography. On the tennis court and softball field he was a fierce competitor whose sportsmanship earned him the respect of his partners and opponents. Though a man of few words, he modeled the value of giving one's all to everything.



Terry graduated from Clemson University in 1958. With an engineer's brain and a spirit of adventure, he became a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. He captured poignant images of the natural world - its landscapes and inhabitants - many of which are preserved in his self-published books. In his single engine plane, he piloted friends and family to share adventures around the country and beyond. At home Terry and Donna combined their skills in building exquisite pieces of furniture which they shared with their children and grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Donna W. Wise, and their children Kelly Wise Merritt (John), Jeffrey Terrence Wise (Ashley), and Susanne Cochran Wise. Their six grandchildren are Alexander Merritt, Elizabeth Shriver (Eric), and Anna Merritt; Caroline Wise, Jackson Wise and Jacob Wise; and great-grandson Winn Shriver. Terry is also survived by his sisters, Susanne Andrews (Edward) and Sara Wise (Michael Watts).



His life will be celebrated at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte on Saturday, November 30, 2019.



Memorials may be made to The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, 717 South Marshall Street Suite 105 B, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 (



More information is available at

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 18, 2019

