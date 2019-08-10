Terri Moore Smart, age 54 of Southport formerly of Concord, NC died Monday August 5, 2019.
She was born in Huntington Beach, CA on May 10, 1965 the daughter of Dennis Moore and Jayne Bedingfield Moore.
Surviving are in the addition to her parents are four daughters, Sarah, Elizabeth, Amanda and Jenna; two brothers, Jeff and Denny.
A celebration of Terri's life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday August 10, 2019 at the Connect Christian Church, 3101 Davidson Highway, Concord, NC. A reception will follow after the service at the church.
There will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Private on line condolences may be sent to: www. Brunswickfuneralservice.com.
