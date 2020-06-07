Terrie Gail Thrower Davis, age 74, widow of the late A.P. Davis, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Born in Charlotte, she was a daughter of the late Claude Raeford Thrower and Dovie Gibson Thrower. Mrs. Davis was retired from Belk. She was a former member of Northside Baptist Church and attended East Belmont Church of God.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her God-son, Matthew David Thrower; her sister, Linda Hill (Tom); her brother, Joel Thrower; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service conducted by Rev. Danny Peterson with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to East Belmont Church of God, 320 Catawba Street, Belmont, NC 28012.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 7, 2020.