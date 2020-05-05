Terry L. Haskett, age 77, of Huntersville, died on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease and heart disease. He was one of five children born in Charlotte, NC to Roy Lee and Annie Sue Haskett.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Haskett, children, Teresa Pace (husband Tim), and Jeff (wife Holly) and grandchildren, Tyler and Ava Haskett.
After graduating from West Mecklenburg High School, Mr. Haskett went on to work for Duke Power as a top salesman. He won many salesman of the year awards. He retired after 37 years with Duke. In his retirement years, he enjoyed shopping and going for coffee with his wife, Ann, and watching grandson Tyler play baseball and granddaughter Ava dance. He was a loving, kind, generous man, always quick with a smile. He will be missed greatly.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the Kidney Foundation.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 PM Thursday, May 7 at James Funeral Home. The graveside will be held at 2 PM Thursday at Sharon Memorial Park.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 5, 2020.