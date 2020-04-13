Terry Allison Mathis passed away on April 9, 2020.
He was born in Harriman, Tennessee on June 22, 1943 to James Robert Cobb and the late Dorothy Loraine Jones Cobb. He was adopted at age nine by his great-aunt Beulah Shivers and husband, James D. Mathis.
Terry married Thora Gwyn Howard in 1964 and they settled in Charlotte, later moving to Stanfield in 1971.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tristran Rose Mathis.
He is survived by his wife, Gwyn; son, Terry Allison Cobb Mathis and his companion, Justine Lee; daughter of his heart, Diane Billings; and grandchildren of his heart, Mackenzie Erin (Jacob) Latham and Morgan Mikayla Billings.
Terry had many adventures and made many friends. "To know him was to love him."
He will be buried in Tennessee. A celebration of his life is tentavily scheduled for June 22, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Albemarle
Memorials may be made to LDS Charities at Gift Planning Services Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84604.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland is serving the Mathis family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 13, 2020