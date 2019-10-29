Terry Dee Prince CHARLOTTE - Terry Dee Prince was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 22, 1944. The son of Frances Terry and David Walter Prince, he passed away on October 25, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was at home under the care of hospice and surrounded by family. Services will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 Seventh Street, Charlotte, North Carolina on 11/2/19 at 2:00 pm. For additional biographical details, see http://www.throbertson.com/index.php/service-info-and-obituaries/1233-terry-prince-october-25-2019.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 29, 2019