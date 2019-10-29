Terry Prince (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Prince.
Service Information
Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-752-7710
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
115 Seventh Street
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Terry Dee Prince CHARLOTTE - Terry Dee Prince was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 22, 1944. The son of Frances Terry and David Walter Prince, he passed away on October 25, 2019, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was at home under the care of hospice and surrounded by family. Services will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 Seventh Street, Charlotte, North Carolina on 11/2/19 at 2:00 pm. For additional biographical details, see http://www.throbertson.com/index.php/service-info-and-obituaries/1233-terry-prince-october-25-2019.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.