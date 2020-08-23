1/
Terry Seay "Whitey" Bailey
1941 - 2020
Terry Seay Bailey, 78, passed away on August 19, 2020.

Terry, affectionately known as "Whitey" because of his blonde hair, was born December 18, 1941 in Spartanburg County in South Carolina to the late John Henry Bailey and Reva Joyce Belcher Bailey.

Mr. Bailey was a co-owner of Bailey Grading Company. He lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Gary H. Bailey, Ann Harrelson and Donna Anderson (Larry); long-term companion, Dorothy F. McDonald; and a niece and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care-Charlotte Region or The Humane Society of Charlotte.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Ballantyne Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
