Terry Mullis Simpson MONROE - Mrs. Terry Mullis Simpson, 77, of Monroe, died at her home on November 15, 2019. Terry was born in Charlotte on August 15, 1942, the daughter of the late Robert D. Mullis and Edith Walker Mullis. She was an active member of Shiloh Truelight Church of Christ of Mint Hill, and a graduate of Presbyterian School of Nursing. Terry was a talented artist and exceptional example of faith and dedication to family. She was caretaker to everyone in her life married to her husband Doug for 57 years, the loving mother of five spent many hours volunteering at her church's home for the elderly. She enjoyed gardening and taught sewing, painting and drawing in the children's vocational school. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Simpson; two sons, Benjamin of Wilmington, Victor and wife Maura of Charlotte; two daughters, Audra Swinson and husband Todd of Wake Forest, Amanda Aker and husband Lee of Indian Trail. Surviving her also is a brother, Bob Mullis and wife Janet of Midland; six beloved grandchildren, Olivia Simpson, Claire, Alec, Christian, Julian and Lauren Swinson; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by a son, Chad Simpson. Mike McGee, minister, will conduct funeral services at noon today at Shiloh Truelight Church of Christ, 8614 Truelight Church Road, Mint Hill. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Special thanks is given for Terry's care to her church family, and to Hospice of Union County. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in support of the church vocational program, payable to the Shiloh Truelight Church of Christ.

