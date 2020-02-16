Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tess (de Andrade) Verbesey. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Gabriel's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Tess de Andrade Verbesey passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on Friday, February 7, 2020.



Born in Goa on November 14, 1927 to the late Brigida Lopes de Andrade and Domingo de Andrade, she grew up in a close knit family. She was a graduate of the University of Bombay, Leuven University in Belgium and the University of North Carolina in Charlotte. She was Principal of St. Joseph Senior Cambridge High School in Bombay for six years. She is still remembered by many of her faculty and students 65 years later. She also worked as Guidance Counselor at Charlotte Catholic High School for thirteen years, where she was very fond of the Principal, faculty and students.



Her best friends Anke and Casey Mermans and Kaye and Dennis McGarry were her family in Charlotte. She loved her in-laws, the late Marie and Herbert Louis Verbesey. She was close to her sister- and brothers-in-law and their families. She enjoyed living at the Cypress of Charlotte retirement community, finding the residents there to be kind, loving and gracious.



She is survived and sorely missed by her beloved husband, Herbert; sister, Paula in Australia; and niece, Lynda (Ray and Family). She was preceded in death by her brothers Tony, Joe, and Ross. Tess is remembered by her relatives and many friends for her compassion, open heart and ability to love completely. Everyone, especially young people, have remarked on how comfortable they felt in her presence.



Her passions were reading and the study of languages and music. She and her husband traveled extensively and were patrons of the arts and charitable causes.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 with interment of her ashes in the parish columbarium. A reception for family and friends and a celebration of her life will follow in the Community Hall at the Cypress of Charlotte, 3442 Cypress Club Drive, Charlotte.



Contributions in Tess's memory may be made to a or to the Tess and Herb Verbesey Donor Advised Fund, at the Foundation for the Carolinas, 220 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. This fund supports the poor, education and the arts.



For more visit





Tess de Andrade Verbesey passed away peacefully with her husband at her side on Friday, February 7, 2020.Born in Goa on November 14, 1927 to the late Brigida Lopes de Andrade and Domingo de Andrade, she grew up in a close knit family. She was a graduate of the University of Bombay, Leuven University in Belgium and the University of North Carolina in Charlotte. She was Principal of St. Joseph Senior Cambridge High School in Bombay for six years. She is still remembered by many of her faculty and students 65 years later. She also worked as Guidance Counselor at Charlotte Catholic High School for thirteen years, where she was very fond of the Principal, faculty and students.Her best friends Anke and Casey Mermans and Kaye and Dennis McGarry were her family in Charlotte. She loved her in-laws, the late Marie and Herbert Louis Verbesey. She was close to her sister- and brothers-in-law and their families. She enjoyed living at the Cypress of Charlotte retirement community, finding the residents there to be kind, loving and gracious.She is survived and sorely missed by her beloved husband, Herbert; sister, Paula in Australia; and niece, Lynda (Ray and Family). She was preceded in death by her brothers Tony, Joe, and Ross. Tess is remembered by her relatives and many friends for her compassion, open heart and ability to love completely. Everyone, especially young people, have remarked on how comfortable they felt in her presence.Her passions were reading and the study of languages and music. She and her husband traveled extensively and were patrons of the arts and charitable causes.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20 with interment of her ashes in the parish columbarium. A reception for family and friends and a celebration of her life will follow in the Community Hall at the Cypress of Charlotte, 3442 Cypress Club Drive, Charlotte.Contributions in Tess's memory may be made to a or to the Tess and Herb Verbesey Donor Advised Fund, at the Foundation for the Carolinas, 220 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. This fund supports the poor, education and the arts.For more visit www.throbertson.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations