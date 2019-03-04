Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Cashion Lippard. View Sign

Thelma Cashion Lippard 92, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed February 27, 2019 in Wilmington, NC. Thelma was daughter to Sam and Hattie Cashion, born March 16, 1926, in Lincolnton, North Carolina. She married Alexander Brownie Lippard Jr. June 3rd 1948, and they lived together in Charlotte, NC. Together they raised three children, Tracy, June, and Jimmy. She was preceded in death by Brownie, husband, June, daughter, Travis, grandson, and Pauline and Betty Jean, sisters. Thelma was a homemaker until her children matured and left home at which time she went to work for Contractors Service and Rental for many years, until she retired and enjoyed her passion for exercise and walking. Throughout her married years they were members of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church. A celebration of her life is scheduled for March 5th at Forest Lawn West Funeral Service in Charlotte. Visitation is at 10:30 am with service to follow at 11:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice in her name at 1406 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.

4601 Freedom Drive

Charlotte , NC 28208

