Thelma J. Walker age 89 passed away on February 24, 2019. Home going services will be held 12pm, visitation 11am Friday at Rosadale Funeral Parlor Chapel 3641 Central Ave. Rosadale Funeral and Cremation/Rosa-W.L. Truesdale Memorial Chapel, 3641 Central Ave. is serving the family. "A Service of Beauty"
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Jean Walker.
Rosadale Funeral Parlor
3641 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 596-1929
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 27, 2019