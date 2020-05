Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Thelma Watkins passed away on Sunday May 10, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements will be held 12:00PM Saturday May 16, 2020 St. Paul Baptist Church. Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.Interment will immediately follow at Gethsemane Memorial Garden. Grier Funeral Service Inc. 115 John McCarroll Ave entrusted with arrangements.



