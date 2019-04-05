Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodora Maria Letsch. View Sign

Theodora Maria Letsch died on March 30, 2019 at age 82. She was born in Arnhem, the Netherlands to the late Joseph and Albertina Vedder. At the age of 18, she emigrated to the United States where she was employed as a nanny and subsequently as a secretary for the Holland America Line. In New York, she met and married the late Willem Letsch, her devoted husband of 53 years. They had 3 children, Dr. Wilma Downing and her twin brothers, Carl and Theodore Letsch.



Theodora was a talented artist who specialized in oil painting. She was an active member of the Catholic church, serving as a Eucharistic minister and member of the church choir. She is mourned by numerous friends and acquaintances in Holland, New York, New Jersey, Conway and Fort Mill, SC and, most recently, Brightmore Senior Living facility in South Charlotte. Her joyful spirit will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Wilma Downing; her sons, Carl and Theodore Letsch; her two sisters, Josepha Nas and Eleonore Barton; her brother, Rene Vedder; and 6 grandchildren: Willem Letsch, Linda Letsch, Brendan Downing, Connor Downing, Sydney Letsch, and Andrew Letsch.



Services will be held at Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church in Fort Mill, SC on April 26, 2019 at 11:30am.





10310-300 Feldfarm Lane

Charlotte , NC 28210

Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte , NC 28210
704-752-7710
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2019

