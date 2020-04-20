Mr. Theodore Berry Bright, 72, of Lake Wylie, SC, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time.
Mr. Bright was born July 22, 1947 in Corydon, Iowa to the late George Herman and Clara McElfish Bright. He graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was retired from Duke Energy with 37 years of service.
Survivors are his wife Jenna Bright and son Tyler Bright both of Lake Wylie, SC.
Donations in his honor may be made to the Clover Area Assistance Center, 1130 Hwy. 55 E., Clover, SC 29710.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Bright.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 20, 2020