1/1
Theodore Paul Kaperonis
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Paul Kaperonis, 83, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Ted was born June 21, 1937 in Mooresville, NC, son of Paul and Maria Demas Kaperonis. He served in the US Air Force Military Police in the Philippines and later attended Charlotte College. His career included working for a number of years with Royal Typewriter and Bell South. A man of many interests, Ted loved sailing and opened the first sailing school on Lake Norman. He was a Ham Radio operator and loved his Harley Davidson. Ted was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

Ted is survived by two sons, Paul Kaperonis and his wife, Lisa and Todd Kaperonis and his wife, Susan Geerken; grandchildren, Harrison and Kennedy Kaperonis and Lauren Geerken; sisters, Georgia Joyner, Pansy Dzilvelis and Helen Diamond; his former wife, Lynda Kaperonis and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved