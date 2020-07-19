Theodore Paul Kaperonis, 83, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Ted was born June 21, 1937 in Mooresville, NC, son of Paul and Maria Demas Kaperonis. He served in the US Air Force Military Police in the Philippines and later attended Charlotte College. His career included working for a number of years with Royal Typewriter and Bell South. A man of many interests, Ted loved sailing and opened the first sailing school on Lake Norman. He was a Ham Radio operator and loved his Harley Davidson. Ted was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
Ted is survived by two sons, Paul Kaperonis and his wife, Lisa and Todd Kaperonis and his wife, Susan Geerken; grandchildren, Harrison and Kennedy Kaperonis and Lauren Geerken; sisters, Georgia Joyner, Pansy Dzilvelis and Helen Diamond; his former wife, Lynda Kaperonis and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com
.