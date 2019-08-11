Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Service 3:00 PM Sharon Presbyterian Church 5201 Sharon Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theodore Randolph "Randy" Pusser, died peacefully on August 8th surrounded by family at his home in Sharon Towers in Charlotte. He was 83.



Randy was born July 24, 1936 in Chesterfield, S.C. to Ted and Elizabeth (Knight) Pusser. He graduated from Chesterfield High School and attended Furman University where he served in Army ROTC, was manager of the Men's Varsity basketball team, and a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. At Furman he met the love of his life, Virginia "Jenny" Lee Osteen, soon to become his wife. After graduating in 1958, Jenny and Randy moved to Fort Benning,GA, and later Fort Jackson, SC where he served as an officer in the United States Army. After an honorable discharge from the Army, Jenny and Randy moved to Charlotte where Randy continued to serve for 8 years in the North Carolina National Guard. Randy began his 36-year career with Ford Motor Company as District Sales Manager of Heavy Truck division of Ford Motor Co. Upon retirement in 1997, Randy chose three areas of service to dedicate his time and give back to his community. Through Habitat for Humanity, as a Super Volunteer, he built homes locally and internationally. Secondly, Randy was an active volunteer supporting the vast services of Urban Ministry. His third endeavor was to volunteer in a tutoring program sponsored by Sharon Presbyterian Church. Randy began his tutoring with a first grader, continuing through the eleventh grade with this young man until he and Jenny moved to the mountains. This young man contacted Randy a few years later to thank him for his support and that he was attending college.



Randy loved Sharon Presbyterian Church and was devoted to serving it. He served broadly including providing leadership of committees to write a mission statement for the church, organize and establish endowed foundation for weekday preschool, and participated in Room in the Inn and the Men's Emergency Shelter.



One of his greatest loves was coaching his sons in both baseball and basketball, and he spent several years as the president of the South Park Youth Association. His coaching record included both undefeated and completely defeated seasons for his children. He also liked to write short songs and had nicknames for each member of his family.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Cpt. Thomas Wilson Pusser. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Osteen Pusser of Sharon Towers; son Martin Pusser of Charlotte; daughter and son-in-law Lee and John McColl of Atlanta, GA; son and daughter-in-law Tommy Pusser and Shearer Pettigrew of Richmond, VA; son and daughter-in-law Stephen Pusser and Robin Dale of Durham, NC; grandchildren: John McColl Jr., Duncan McColl, Virginia McColl, Jack Pusser, Skyler Pusser, Ada Pusser, and Dean Pusser; brother and sister-in-law Gerald and June Pusser of Florence, SC., sister Elizabeth Middleton of Mount Pleasant, SC.



The family is appreciative of his many caregivers at Sharon Towers, Dr Charles Edwards and the Memory Center of Charlotte and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region (7845 Little Ave, 28226). Donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care and to the Growing to Serve Campaign at Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210



Services will be Tuesday, August 13 at 3 pm at Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC with a reception to follow.

