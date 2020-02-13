Thera Schliestett Wright, 87, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Sharon Towers. A Charlotte native, "Kippy" as she was known, was the daughter of William and Mattie Wally Schliestett. She was a former instructor at Anson Community College and was a member of First Baptist Church of Charlotte.
Kippy is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Cornelius, NC.
Memorials may be sent to Cathedral Baptist Church, 1215 Old Lilesville Road, Wadesboro, NC, 28170 where she was a former member.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, Charlotte, NC ; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2020