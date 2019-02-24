Theresa Dutch "Terri" Gaston

Theresa D. Gaston, 90, of Charlotte, passed Thursday, February 21, 2019

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Presbyterian Church. Visitation will begin at 10.00AM. Interment will be at Shiloh First Presbyterian Church Winnsboro, SC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019
