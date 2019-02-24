Theresa D. Gaston, 90, of Charlotte, passed Thursday, February 21, 2019
|
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Presbyterian Church. Visitation will begin at 10.00AM. Interment will be at Shiloh First Presbyterian Church Winnsboro, SC.
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 394-1111
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019