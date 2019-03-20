Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Frances Mesaros. View Sign

Theresa Mesaros, 89 of Matthews departed this life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM Saturday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte NC 28227. Burial will follow next to her beloved husband, son, and granddaughter at Forest Lawn East in Matthews. Her family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 - 8:30 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr in Matthews.



Theresa Mesaros was born March 10, 1930 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Walter and Frances Cominski Kula. She had a God given green thumb and could make anything grow, she loved gardening in her yard. She loved cooking for her family and friends and was known for her extraordinary and delicious meals, and loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was giving, loving, selfless and a devout Catholic. She lived her life by the acronym JOY; Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last.



In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Edward Mesaros; son, Mark Anthony Mesaros; granddaughter, Erica Mesaros; sisters, Florence Nice and Jeannie Jantz.



Her survivors include her children, Joseph Mesaros, Jimmy Mesaros, Marie Davis and husband Michael; daughter-in-law, Jan Mesaros; grandsons, Michael, Matthew and Mark; brother, John Kula; sister, Maureen Schwenk.



The family asks that memorials in memory of their Mother may be sent to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte NC 28233-3549 or to at



Arrangements for the Mesaros family are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.



Online condolences may be left at





Theresa Mesaros, 89 of Matthews departed this life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 PM Saturday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 8451 Idlewild Rd, Charlotte NC 28227. Burial will follow next to her beloved husband, son, and granddaughter at Forest Lawn East in Matthews. Her family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 - 8:30 pm at Heritage Funeral Home, 3700 Forest Lawn Dr in Matthews.Theresa Mesaros was born March 10, 1930 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to the late Walter and Frances Cominski Kula. She had a God given green thumb and could make anything grow, she loved gardening in her yard. She loved cooking for her family and friends and was known for her extraordinary and delicious meals, and loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was giving, loving, selfless and a devout Catholic. She lived her life by the acronym JOY; Jesus first, Others second, Yourself last.In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Edward Mesaros; son, Mark Anthony Mesaros; granddaughter, Erica Mesaros; sisters, Florence Nice and Jeannie Jantz.Her survivors include her children, Joseph Mesaros, Jimmy Mesaros, Marie Davis and husband Michael; daughter-in-law, Jan Mesaros; grandsons, Michael, Matthew and Mark; brother, John Kula; sister, Maureen Schwenk.The family asks that memorials in memory of their Mother may be sent to Novant Health Hospice, P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte NC 28233-3549 or to atArrangements for the Mesaros family are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel.Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com Funeral Home Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews

3700 Forest Lawn Drive

Matthews , NC 28104

704-846-3771 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.