Theresa ZweberNovember 27, 2020Charlotte, North Carolina - Theresa Sauter Zweber, 89, of Charlotte, passed away at her home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Mrs. Zweber had been employed as an RN at Mercy South for many years before her retirement. No services are planned at this time. Please visit carolinafuneral.com for a complete obituary. Carolina Funeral Service & Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements