Thetus "Linda" McElrath passed away on June 8, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was a previous resident of Rock Hill, SC, Charlotte and Mooresville, NC. She was a beautician for many years, then served as the dietician for the Presbyterian Church of Charlotte and volunteered as the buyer for the gift shop at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McElrath and her son, James Gillespie. She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Bostic of Jacksonville, FL, her two grandchildren, Laura Gillespie of York, SC and Devin Bostic of Jacksonville, FL.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00am Tuesday, June 18th, at the Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte, NC. All services will be handled by JB Tallent Funeral services of Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 12, 2019