Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas A. Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas A. Evans passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.



Thomas was born on August 28, 1928 in Delphos, Ohio.



He had three brothers, who all preceded him, Jerry, Jim and Bob and his one surviving sibling, Marilyn, who still lives in Delphos.



Thomas was a Mathematician, Computer Scientist and Crypto Analyst and worked with the NSA together with his first wife, Dorothy.



His hobby was playing duplicate bridge and he was a life master.



He is mourned by his second wife and the love of his life, Angela F. Evans and many nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 350 NW California Blvd, Port St. Lucie, Florida with a burial to follow at Rolling Oaks Cemetery.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at

Thomas A. Evans passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.Thomas was born on August 28, 1928 in Delphos, Ohio.He had three brothers, who all preceded him, Jerry, Jim and Bob and his one surviving sibling, Marilyn, who still lives in Delphos.Thomas was a Mathematician, Computer Scientist and Crypto Analyst and worked with the NSA together with his first wife, Dorothy.His hobby was playing duplicate bridge and he was a life master.He is mourned by his second wife and the love of his life, Angela F. Evans and many nieces, nephews and friends.There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00AM at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 350 NW California Blvd, Port St. Lucie, Florida with a burial to follow at Rolling Oaks Cemetery.Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close